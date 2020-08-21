FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman in her fifties has been killed in a Fresno County car crash.
The crash happened at the intersection of Temperance and Central Avenues around 1 p.m.
Authorities say the woman failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a truck.
She died at the scene.
A passenger in her car was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.
Woman killed in Fresno County car crash
A passenger in her car was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.
FATAL CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News