fatal crash

Woman killed in Fresno County car crash

A passenger in her car was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman in her fifties has been killed in a Fresno County car crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of Temperance and Central Avenues around 1 p.m.



Authorities say the woman failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a truck.

She died at the scene.

A passenger in her car was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycar crashfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Driver fleeing officers dies after crashing car in northwest Fresno
1 killed after 3-vehicle Fresno County crash involving big rig
Driver killed after colliding with big rig in southwest Fresno
Driver killed after crashing into trees, wall in Merced
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd Fresno Co. child dies from apparent COVID-19 complications, officials say
Fresno County files for injunction to close Immanuel Schools
California fire burn area is larger than Rhode Island, CAL FIRE says
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison without parole
Thousands without power as wildfire burns near Mariposa Co.; evacuations issued
Farmworkers continue harvesting in unhealthy air quality, extreme heat
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
Driver fleeing officers dies after crashing car in northwest Fresno
Pilot killed while battling Fresno County fire remembered as a hero
Hills Fire in Fresno County was caused by lightning strike
NorCal family returns to find 'forever home' destroyed by wildfire
More TOP STORIES News