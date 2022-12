Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have confirmed a person died after being hit by a car in Northwest Fresno on Monday night.

Officials with the Fresno Police Department say the accident happened around 6 pm on Ashlan and Blythe avenues.

Investigators say a pedestrian passed away after being hit by a vehicle.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on the crash.