2 killed in head-on crash on Highway 41 in Fresno Co., road closed for investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 41 in Fresno County Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was first reported around 6:15 a.m. near Elkhorn Avenue.
Further information regarding the crash was not immediately available.
Highway 41 is closed in both directions as officers investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
