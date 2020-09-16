crash

2 killed in head-on crash on Highway 41 in Fresno Co., road closed for investigation

Highway 41 is closed in both directions as officers investigate the cause of the crash.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 41 in Fresno County Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was first reported around 6:15 a.m. near Elkhorn Avenue.

Further information regarding the crash was not immediately available.

Highway 41 is closed in both directions as officers investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycar crashfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Bicyclist hit by car in north Fresno, police say
Missing Merced woman found alive inside crashed car
Motorcyclist thrown from bike in Fresno County
Driver in stolen truck runs light, crashes into building in northwest Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 220,025 acres burned with 18% containment
Creek Fire: Shocking images of devastation captured in Big Creek
Creek Fire: Historic home once visited by Ronald Reagan under threat
10 Merced County schools allowed to reopen campuses
Fire solutions? Different views from VP candidate, governor, Fresno supervisor
Merced Co. deputies searching for missing 22-year-old woman
SQF Complex Fire: 107,101 acres burned, 12% contained
Show More
2 men shot in central Fresno drive-by shooting
Video shows Creek Fire overrun firefighters trying to save neighborhood
Creek Fire: Some can go home after evacuation orders lifted
US says it plans to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all Americans
Big Ten football to return next month
More TOP STORIES News