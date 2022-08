2 killed in crash involving Caltrans truck in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died after a crash in Fresno County late Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just before midnight at California and San Diego, just south of Mendota.

One of the cars going north on San Diego didn't stop for traffic that had the right of way and crashed into the other car.

Officers say a Caltrans truck was involved in the crash.

The two people killed have not been identified.