CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a fatal car crash in Clovis on Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the area of Clovis and Barstow avenues.

The Clovis Police Department has confirmed that at least one person was killed.

Officials have not yet provided any other details about the crash.

Clovis Avenue is expected to remain closed between Barstow and Jefferson for several hours.

Drivers should avoid the area as the investigation continues.