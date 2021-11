FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in northeast Fresno.It happened after 10 pm on Monday on Champlain Drive and Shepherd Avenue.Police say the rider, who has been identified as 27-year-old Jacob Lemay, hit a median and lost control of his bike, colliding with a tree.Lemay was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.Police have not yet determined a cause for the crash.