Driver dies after crashing into canal in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he crashed his vehicle into a canal in Fresno County on Monday night.

The crash happened around 7 pm in the area of Biola and Barstow avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says the vehicle was found upside down in the canal.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The man was the only person inside of the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials say drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been involved.