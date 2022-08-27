1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Kings County, CHP says

A suspected DUI driver is in custody after a deadly crash in Kings County.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver is in custody after a deadly crash in Kings County.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to 14th and Iona avenues just after 4:30 Saturday morning.

According to investigators, a 31-year-old man was driving a Chevy Silverado on 14th avenue when he crossed over to the opposite side of the road.

That's when he collided head-on with another car.

The passenger in that car, a woman in her 30s, died at the scene.

Her driver sustained major injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.

The driver of the silverado has minor injuries and was arrested for suspicion of DUI.