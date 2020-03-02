fatal crash

Man killed, 2 others injured in crash at Tulare County line, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died, and two others were injured in a car crash in Tulare County Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol says.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Avenue 432 and Road 120, right near where the Tulare County line meets Fresno County.

CHP Visalia says the driver of a Chevy van was traveling west on Avenue 432 when he failed to stop at a stop sign. The car crashed into Mazda traveling north on Road 120, causing it to hit a power pole.



The man inside the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene. The two men in the van were airlifted to a local hospital.

Investigators say it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

