Man killed, 2 others injured in crash at Tulare County line, CHP says

#HillsIncident Firefighters on scene of a traffic collision with victim trapped on Hills Valley & Floral Ave. One fatality & 2 victims with major injuries transported to hospital. Assisted by @OrangeCoveFire @sequoiasafetycouncil @ChpFresno @TulareCoFire pic.twitter.com/EfYRc4BjIY — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) March 2, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died, and two others were injured in a car crash in Tulare County Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol says.It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Avenue 432 and Road 120, right near where the Tulare County line meets Fresno County.CHP Visalia says the driver of a Chevy van was traveling west on Avenue 432 when he failed to stop at a stop sign. The car crashed into Mazda traveling north on Road 120, causing it to hit a power pole.The man inside the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene. The two men in the van were airlifted to a local hospital.Investigators say it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.