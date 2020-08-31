2 killed in fiery crash with big rig in Fresno County, intersection closed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are dead after their truck crashed into a big rig in Fresno County on Monday morning.California Highway Patrol officers say the driver of a pick-up truck ran a stop sign and collided with a big rig in the intersection of Jameson and Kamm Avenues.The pick-up truck caught fire, and officials say the two people inside were unable to get out in time.The CHP has the intersection closed in both directions for the investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.