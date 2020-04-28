fatal crash

26-year-old man killed in Kings County crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 26-year-old Lemoore man was killed in a crash in Kings County on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened on 15th Avenue south of Lacey Boulevard -- that's just northwest of Armona.

CHP officers said the driver was going northbound on 15th Avenue when for an unknown reason, veered off the road and rolled over into the dirt shoulder.

Officials say the man was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Hanford CHP Office at 559-582-0231 or 916-754-7222.

