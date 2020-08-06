fatal crash

Part of Highway 41 closed after fatal rollover crash in Madera County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- State Route 41 is closed in Madera County after a fatal rollover crash, the California Highway Patrol says.

All lanes of the highway are blocked at Road 406, according to Caltrans officials.



Caltrans says the vehicle overturned, but further information on the crash wasn't immediately available.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as CHP officers continue their investigation.

The estimated time for reopening the road has not been released.

