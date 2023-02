1 person dies following multi car crash on Highway 65 in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead following a multi-car crash near the city of Lindsay.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 6 p.m. Saturday for a crash on Highway 65 and Avenue 244.

According to officials, the car of the person who died was found pinned between other vehicles.

RELATED: ABC30 Live Traffic Tracker

Highway 65 is currently shut down and detours are in place as detectives investigate.