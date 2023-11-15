Family mourns mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Tulare

Loved ones are mourning a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week in Tulare.

Around 6:30 pm Friday, Tulare police say 41-year-old Julia Martinez was hit by a car near Inyo Avenue and I Street.

Martinez was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

"It's just a shock and it breaks my heart because she has all her kids and the two oldest I know personally, and I love them so much," said Camila Garcia, who was one of Martinez's best friends.

Garcia was also stepmom to Martinez's two eldest daughters.

The two girls are 16 and 12 years old.

Martinez also leaves behind two younger children, who are 7 and five.

Garcia says Martinez battled alcoholism and had become unhoused a few weeks ago.

"Even though she had her problems, even though you know she couldn't stop drinking. She just loved them (the kids) so much, though. To think about all of them growing up without their mom, it's unreal, and it's not fair to them," Garcia expressed.

Tulare police say the person responsible for the hit and run is 46-year-old Felix Octavio Brambila Gonzalez of Tulare.

Officers say Gonzalez initially left the scene but later came back.

He was later arrested and faces felony charges.

Police say drugs or alcohol do not seem to be a factor in the crash.

Now, Martinez's family and loved ones are left with only memories.

"If you got to know her. She was really sweet. She was really kind. I wish I could bring her back, and I wish I was there for her," said Josette Cuellar, Martinez's sister.

Martinez's family and friends say if you have a loved one battling with addiction or living on the streets check in on them every once in a while.

