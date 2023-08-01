66-year-old woman identified after deadly crash and car to car shootout in northwest Fresno

Fresno Police provide details on car to car shoot out and deadly crash in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman who was killed in a crash after a car-to-car shoot out Monday evening has been identified as 66-year-old Mary Lou Flores.

The crash happened at the intersection of Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 6:30 pm.

Officers say they responded to two separate calls around this time, one for a shooting victim at a nearby Walmart and one for a crash.

After investigating, detectives learned that three vehicles were traveling southbound on Brawley Avenue when a small SUV begin firing at the sedan Flores was driving.

A 24-year-old driving a separate vehicle was struck in the head and pulled into the Walmart on Shaw Avenue to call the police.

The small SUV that is shooting and Flores's car continue down Brawley Avenue until both cars collide and catch fire at the intersection of Brawley and Weber Avenues.

Flores and the other occupants in the car were all taken to the hospital where Flores was later declared dead.

Police say the 24-year-old is still in critical condition at the hospital but is expected to survive from his injuries.

The other occupants in the car Flores was driving were also taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

