2 arrested for deadly crash and car-to-car shooting in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman have been arrested in connection to a deadly crash last week that stemmed from a car-to-car shooting in northwest Fresno.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Johnny Tapia and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Nicole Williams in connection to the death of 66-year-old Mary Lou Flores.

The crash happened at the intersection of Shaw and Brawley Avenues on July 31.

Officers say they responded to two separate calls -- one for a shooting victim at a nearby Walmart and one for a crash.

Detectives say that three vehicles were traveling southbound on Brawley Avenue when someone in a Toyota RAV4 being driven by Tapia began firing at the Nissan Sentra driven by Flores.

A 24-year-old man driving a Chevy Malibu was struck in the head and pulled into the Walmart at Brawley and Shaw avenues to call the police.

The Toyota RAV4 and Flores' car continued down Brawley Avenue at what investigators say was 60 to 70 miles per hour until both cars collided and caught fire at the intersection of Brawley and Weber Avenues.

Flores and the other occupants in the car were taken to the hospital, where Flores was later pronounced dead.

Police say both Tapia and Williams ran from the scene.

Both were already in custody for a felony robbery charge when the new charges were added.

Tapia was charged with murder and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Williams was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and accessory.

