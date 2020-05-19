1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Kings County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead, and two others were injured after a crash involving two vehicles in Kings County on Tuesday morning.It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Kansas Avenues between 15th and 16th Avenues.Authorities say an SUV was headed westbound on Kansas when the driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck.A passenger inside the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.Officials say the drivers of both vehicles suffered major injuries and were taken to a local hospital.The road will remain closed for at least another 30 minutes as officers continue their investigation.