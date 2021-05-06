2 drivers killed in multi-vehicle crash in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Madera County.The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened at about 2:15 on Wednesday afternoon at Avenue 15 and Road 37 in Madera County.According to the CHP, the driver of a Toyota Camry traveling on Avenue 15 drifted into the opposite lane and crashed into a Dodge pickup, and then into a Chevy Malibu.The drivers of the Toyota Camry and the Chevy Malibu were killed.Avenue 15 was closed for more than an hour but has now reopened.The CHP has not yet released details of the victims or if anyone else was injured in the crash.This story is developing. Stay with Action News for updates.