2 drivers killed in multi-vehicle crash in Madera County

EMBED <>More Videos

2 drivers killed in multi-vehicle crash in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened at about 2:15 on Wednesday afternoon at Avenue 15 and Road 37 in Madera County.

According to the CHP, the driver of a Toyota Camry traveling on Avenue 15 drifted into the opposite lane and crashed into a Dodge pickup, and then into a Chevy Malibu.

The drivers of the Toyota Camry and the Chevy Malibu were killed.

Avenue 15 was closed for more than an hour but has now reopened.

The CHP has not yet released details of the victims or if anyone else was injured in the crash.

This story is developing. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countyfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News