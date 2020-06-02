Authorities investigating fatal crash in Madera County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash in Madera County on Tuesday morning.The two-vehicle crash was first reported around 5:20 a.m. in the area of Avenue 18 1/2 and Road 13.CHP officers say a sedan crashed with a tractor, but further information regarding the collision wasn't immediately available.Roadways in the area have been closed as authorities investigate the crash. CHP is moving traffic through one lane. It's unclear how long the road will remain closed.