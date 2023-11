Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Tulare County on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 5:40 pm in the area of Road 132 and Avenue 320.

The California Highway Patrol says the man was walking in the eastbound lane when he was hit.

Officials say it's unclear why the man was in the roadway.

The driver and his passengers were not injured.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol were not involved in the accident.