Officials investigating fatal crash in Fresno County

The fatal crash was reported just before noon Sunday morning on Highway 180 and Silver Lane.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials investigating a deadly crash in Fresno County.

It was reported just before noon Sunday morning on Highway 180 and Silver Lane.

At least one person has died, but it's unclear what caused the crash.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.