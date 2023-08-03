1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Fresno County identified

The woman who was killed in a high-speed crash in Fresno County has been identified.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman who was killed in a high-speed crash in Fresno County has been identified.

The deadly collision happened Wednesday around 5:30 pm on Clovis and American Avenue.

California Highway Patrol officers say 31-year-old Jesus Acevedo- Arana was driving a Honda Accord and crashed into the back of a box truck that was stopped at the intersection.

The impact caused the truck to hit another vehicle.

32-year-old Yadira Ruby Pineda was in the Honda and died.

The driver that caused the crash faces felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.