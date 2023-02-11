7th-grade student hit, killed by car while walking home in Parlier, school officials say

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 7th-grade student has died after she was hit by a car while walking home from school on Friday, according to the Parlier Unified School District.

Authorities have not yet identified the girl who was killed in the crash.

The district says it will be offering emotional counseling and support for students and staff once they return to school next week.

Investigators haven't released any other details about the crash at this time.

