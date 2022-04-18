fatal crash

CHP identifies suspected DUI driver accused of deadly Tulare County crash

The CHP says 30-year-old Jose Cabrera will be arrested on multiple felony charges.
EMBED <>More Videos

CHP identifies suspected DUI driver accused of deadly Tulare County crash

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has identified a suspected drunk driver accused of causing a deadly crash in Tulare County over the weekend.

The crash happened on Highway 99 near Betty Drive just before 4:30 am Sunday.

Officials say 30-year-old Jose Cabrera crashed into another vehicle while traveling north on the southbound lane.

Officers say Cabrera got on the freeway after traveling the wrong way along Highway 198 in Visalia.

The 36-year-old driver of the other vehicle died at the scene.

Cabrera was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries.

The CHP says Cabrera was driving under the influence. He will be arrested on multiple felony charges once released from the hospital.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countychpfatal crashcalifornia highway patrolhighway 99dui crashtraffic
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man killed in rollover crash near Firebaugh
1 killed in Madera County's third deadly crash in successive weekends
Driver killed in crash with truck in Fresno County
Farmworker killed in rollover crash in Fresno County
TOP STORIES
City of Fresno poised to buy Tower Theatre
Man stabbed during robbery in central Fresno
108th Clovis Rodeo kicks off with annual blood drive
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Hundreds flock to Fresno's Woodward Park to celebrate Easter Sunday
Man shot multiple times near Fresno park, police say
Kindergartener shares bottle of tequila with classmates at school
Show More
Woman shocked to find 70 strangers added to her bank account
Tax Day 2022: An extension may be better than rushing a return
Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand
Huge fire tears through 4 homes in Visalia
Stray bullets hit 2 apartments in Fresno, 1 resident hospitalized
More TOP STORIES News