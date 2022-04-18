CHP identifies suspected DUI driver accused of deadly Tulare County crash

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has identified a suspected drunk driver accused of causing a deadly crash in Tulare County over the weekend.The crash happened on Highway 99 near Betty Drive just before 4:30 am Sunday.Officials say 30-year-old Jose Cabrera crashed into another vehicle while traveling north on the southbound lane.Officers say Cabrera got on the freeway after traveling the wrong way along Highway 198 in Visalia.The 36-year-old driver of the other vehicle died at the scene.Cabrera was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries.The CHP says Cabrera was driving under the influence. He will be arrested on multiple felony charges once released from the hospital.