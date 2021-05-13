CHP investigating deadly rollover crash in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly car crash that brought power lines down in Merced County on Thursday.Officers were called out to on Turner Island Road and Henry Miller Avenue, about five miles northeast of Los Banos, around 9:30 am.The CHP says the vehicle overturned after hitting a power pole. The pole sparked on fire and fell down to the ground near a canal.First responders had to wait for crews to safely de-energize the downed power lines before attempting to rescue anyone trapped inside.Officials have confirmed to Action News that the crash was fatal. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were in the car or if there were any other injuries.The roadway will be closed as authorities continue their investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.