Man pleads no contest in fatal DUI crash on Father's Day in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man pleaded no contest Tuesday to a drunk driving crash that killed a Madera father on Father's Day last year.

Police say Narayana Zerr admitted to being the driver who crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head-on in the Tarpey Village area on Ashlan near Sunnyside.

The crash on June 19th, 2022 killed 41-year-old Ashton McKieran and injured his wife and two children.

Zerr pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter and driving with a blood alcohol content above .15%.

Prosecutors say the maximum punishment for those charges is 16 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 25th.