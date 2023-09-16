Family calling for justice after Visalia man killed in 2021

Jason Allender was shot and killed on an off-ramp of Highway 198 in Visalia more than two years ago.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An emotional plea from the brother of Jason Allender.

"I still can't believe it. I just want to wake up from the nightmare," said Michael Allender, the victim's brother.

2 years, 7 months and 30 days later, Michael Allender is still heartbroken over the death of his younger brother, Jason Samuel Allender.

"There will always be a hole in my heart," said Allender.

January 16th, 2021, CHP officers received a call for a crash on Highway 198 eastbound, just west of Shirk Road.

"Everyone thought it might've been a car wreck in the beginning, and no, my brother was shot dead," said Allender.

First responders took Jason to the hospital, where he later died.

Now, Allender tells me he's doing everything he can to stay close to his brother.

"We get out there, get the wind in the face, it's our little therapy, it's what we do, especially out there at the beach because we just chase the sunsets, watch the sun go down and ride the bikes," said Allender.

Hitting the road is what they did their entire life, and while Allender still hits the gas, he says it's not quite the same.

"Keep those memories alive and keep his soul alive. My rides are just a little bit lonelier now," said Allender.

CHP says they are still doing everything they can to solve the case, but they now need the public's help.

"For the last few years, our officers have been working valid leads to bring closure to Mr. Allender and his family. However, those leads have been exhausted, which is a reason why we partnered up with Valley Crime Stoppers to offer a $3,000 word for anyone who has any potential information about the suspects involved," said Sgt. Robert Montano with the California Highway Patrol.

Allender pleading for closure for him and his family.

"The justice needs to be for him. I don't want anybody else to feel this kind of pain, knowing that somebody like this is walking the streets still, it's justice heartbreaking," said Allender.

He says Jason is someone who put everyone else's needs before his own and even helped strangers whenever he could.

"To donating after he passed, he saved lives after he passed, so he's still giving life after he passed," said Allender.

Saving three lives with his liver and kidneys, and while Jason is no longer here, Allender knows his brother is with him every step of the way.

"I love him, and I'll never give up," said Allender.

Allender says he will not stop fighting until he gets justice for his brother.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call Valley Crime Stoppers.

They are offering a reward of up to $3,000.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to increase the reward money for information leading to an arrest.

