Man shot and killed in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was shot in Hanford on Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the area of Harris and Ivy streets.

Hanford police say a 53-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officials have not yet released any other details about the shooting.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.