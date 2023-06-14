Police need your help to find the man accused in a deadly shooting in central Fresno earlier this month.

Suspect wanted for deadly shooting in central Fresno

On Tuesday, Fresno police announced they are searching for 46-year-old Cristino Rocha after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Rocha is accused of killing 39-year-old Paul Fierro on May 28.

Officers found Fierro with gunshot wounds at Glenn Avenue and Lansing Way.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives say their investigations led them to Rocha.

Police say Rocha took off from the scene in a blue 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

If you know where Rocha is, or have any information about this shooting, you're urged to contact Fresno police.