Suspect pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of Hanford teen

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old in Hanford pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

20-year-old Isac Conchola-Rizo was arrested last week in the shooting death of 15-year-old Drake Riley.

Hanford Police say Conchola-Rizo and a teenager showed up to a house party on June 12th.

They were asked to leave but the two returned and fired three rounds.

Riley was hit in the head and died a few days later in the hospital.

Police say Conchola-Rizo is a gang member, but the victim had no gang ties.

Conchola-Rizo is due back in court next month.