WATCH VIDEOS

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Suspect pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of Hanford teen

KFSN logo
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 3:43AM

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old in Hanford pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

20-year-old Isac Conchola-Rizo was arrested last week in the shooting death of 15-year-old Drake Riley.

Hanford Police say Conchola-Rizo and a teenager showed up to a house party on June 12th.

They were asked to leave but the two returned and fired three rounds.

Riley was hit in the head and died a few days later in the hospital.

Police say Conchola-Rizo is a gang member, but the victim had no gang ties.

Conchola-Rizo is due back in court next month.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW