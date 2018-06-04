FRESNO COUNTY

Father and daughter who drowned in San Joaquin River identified

A father and 4-year-old daughter are dead after they drowned in the San Joaquin River Saturday evening. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Officials have identified the father and daughter who drowned in the San Joaquin River Saturday evening near Mendota.

They have been identified as Alejandro Valencia, 33, and Emily Lopez, four-years-old, both of Fresno.

Authorities say they were playing near the river when they somehow fell into the water. When sheriff's deputies arrived, they found family members on the shore who saw the tragic event unfold.

Investigators say it was very difficult to initially find where the two went into the river because it is in a remote area.
