U.S. & WORLD

Texas father and son charged with killing neighbor allegedly over fight about garbage

EMBED </>More Videos

A father and son have been charged with murder in the shooting of man that was captured on video.

ABILENE, Texas --
An Abilene man and his son have been charged after allegedly killing their neighbor over a fight about disposing a mattress.

*Warning: The video above could be hard to watch for some people.*

Authorities said Aaron Howard was fatally shot in an alley behind his home on Sept. 1 by John and Michael Miller, KTXS reports.

Video of the deadly confrontation was shared by the victim's wife, Kara Box.

"Point it at me," Howard is heard saying.

"Back off," the father said.

"You're a dead man," someone is heard saying in the video.

Seconds later, you hear gunshots and Box screaming.

"People deserve to know what actually happened and you know they deserve to know John and Michael Miller are murderers," Box told KTXS.

All three men were making threats until the video shows John getting out his gun and firing it. The video also shows Michael shooting the victim.

John and Michael Miller were released on a $25,000 bond after they were charged with murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingmurderarrestu.s. & worldTexas
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News