Father arrested after allegedly abducting daughter and son, child found safe: Bakersfield P.D.

The California Highway Patrol released photos of, from left, Daniel Aguirre, Michael Aguirre and Miliana Aguirre in connection with an Amber Alert on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (California Highway Patrol)

UPDATE: Bakersfield Police say the man who abducted his daughter and son prompting an Amber Alert to be issued has been arrested. The two children have also been located and are unharmed.


---
An Amber Alert was issued for an 8-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy who was last seen with their father in Marina del Rey, the California Highway Patrol says.

An Amber Alert was issued for an 8-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy who was last seen with their father in Marina del Rey, the California Highway Patrol says.


Miliana Aguirre and Daniel Aguirre were allegedly kidnapped by 31-year-old Michael Aguirre around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Michael Aguirre is considered armed and dangerous, according to CHP.

A vehicle description was not released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marina del reylos angeles countyamber alert
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News