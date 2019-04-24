Father arrested after allegedly abducting daughter and son, child found safe: Bakersfield P.D.

Michael Aguirre and both children have been located. Michael Aguirre was arrested without incident and the children were unharmed. pic.twitter.com/YjQSbqUNzj— Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) April 24, 2019
---
An Amber Alert was issued for an 8-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy who was last seen with their father in Marina del Rey, the California Highway Patrol says.
Miliana Aguirre and Daniel Aguirre were allegedly kidnapped by 31-year-old Michael Aguirre around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Michael Aguirre is considered armed and dangerous, according to CHP.
A vehicle description was not released.