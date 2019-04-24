Father arrested after allegedly abducting daughter and son, child found safe: Bakersfield P.D.

Michael Aguirre and both children have been located. Michael Aguirre was arrested without incident and the children were unharmed. pic.twitter.com/YjQSbqUNzj — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) April 24, 2019

UPDATE: Bakersfield Police say the man who abducted his daughter and son prompting an Amber Alert to be issued has been arrested. The two children have also been located and are unharmed.---An Amber Alert was issued for an 8-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy who was last seen with their father in Marina del Rey, the California Highway Patrol says.Miliana Aguirre and Daniel Aguirre were allegedly kidnapped by 31-year-old Michael Aguirre around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.Michael Aguirre is considered armed and dangerous, according to CHP.A vehicle description was not released.