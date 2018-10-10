Dad accused of using toddler daughter to help him shoplift

EMBED </>More Videos

The father is accused of using his daughter to steal from Dollar General stores.

SACRAMENTO, California --
Deputies in California are searching for a father accused of using his daughter to help him steal.

Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies are calling the man the "father of the year."

Investigators say the man seen in these surveillance photos used his daughter as a decoy to shoplift possibly dozens of times, stealing about $1,000 worth of items from Dollar General stores.

"Grabbing items and placing it in her hands. Then going towards the back of the store, putting her down and getting the items and concealing them on his body, and then walking out the store," said Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Raj Singh.

Detectives say their primary concern is the welfare of the little girl. They add that the father could face a child endangerment charge, which would be a felony.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
surveillance videoshopliftingtheftu.s. & worldSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
The Latest: Michael makes landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane
Sinaloa cartel members arrested in SoCal drug bust operation
Early morning fire damages Madera home and closes busy roadway
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Cat 4, drenching Florida's Panhandle
Pismo Beach Pier to reopen ahead of schedule
Wind-whipped flames spread to West Central Fresno home reducing it to rubble
Visalia home severely damaged in late night fire. Investigation underway into cause
Show More
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael
Fallen debris causes early morning traffic standstill on Highway 180
Woman removed from flight over 'emotional support' squirrel
Bail bondsman shoots suspect in Southwest Fresno while trying to serve a warrant
Fresno police officer charged with two felonies, extreme violence
More News