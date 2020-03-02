murder suicide

Father shoots son in apparent murder-suicide at Hanford home

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police detectives are investigating after a father shot his son, then himself at home in Hanford Monday morning.

Officers responded to the house on West Cortner Street near Bryce Way at around 7:20 am.

WATCH: Hanford police identify man and child found shot in home


Investigators say they found 33-year-old Victor Gomes dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Shortly after, officers found Gomes' son, 10-year-old Wyand Gomes, who had been shot. The boy was rushed to Adventist Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.



Hanford police say the last contact they had with Gomes was in 2018 during a child custody exchange. Prior to that, in October 2016, it was reported that Gomes was suicidal and had a gun.

Officials say Wyand's mother worked with the district attorney to get a "good case order" to give her full custody. Police say Gomes was only allowed supervised visitations with his son.

Gomes was also required to surrender his firearm to police. Officials say the gun used in Monday's shooting was bought by Gomes in 2017.

This is a developing story.

