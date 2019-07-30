sex abuse against children

Father, son charged with sexual abuse of multiple foster children for years

By Vienna J. Montague
ANTIOCH, Calif. -- Antioch police have arrested a father and son on charges of sexually abusing multiple children under their care for six years.

Simon Mendoza Chavez, 64, and his son Simon Magana Chavez, 31, provided foster care for children between 2011 and 2017.

Police say several children under the family's care at the time were sexually victimized, although more details have not been released.

Both men are charged with the sexual abuse of multiple children, unlawfully having sex with a minor, and lewd acts with a child.

Police began their investigation into the allegations in June.

The case is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
antiochchild abusearrestabusesex abuse against childrenfoster carefoster kidssex abusefather charged
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX ABUSE AGAINST CHILDREN
Visalia man found guilty of 14 counts of child molestation
Legal team for La Luz del Mundo church leader says he's wrongly accused
Ellen opens up about sexual abuse from stepfather
Texas couple filmed sex abuse of babies as young as 8 months old
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom signs bill on presidential tax returns
2 Walmart employees killed by co-worker, officials say
School board keeps superintendent despite backlash over active shooter drill
Mexican authorities arrest suspect in killing of Fresno car dealership owner
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Heartbroken grandmother remembers Gilroy shooting victim Trevor Irby
Show More
Volunteer clutches daughter while barricaded during Garlic Festival shooting
Arrest in hoax made as police search Gilroy suspect's car, home
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
One killed, 4 seriously injured in DUI crash in Fresno Co.
Teen wanted for urinating on shelf at Walmart store: deputies
More TOP STORIES News