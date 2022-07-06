'Say something, please!': Family of Valley dad killed in Father's Day crash pleads for answers

35-year-old Michael Diaz, known as Mikey, was hit and killed at the intersection of Floral Avenue and Henderson Road.
The California Highway Patrol says Diaz had the right of way as he rode his motorcycle north on Henderson.
Officers say at the same time, the driver of a BMW traveling east on Floral drove through a stop sign and hit Mikey. Instead of calling 911, the driver ran, leaving the car behind.
"Why couldn't you call 911 and leave? Whoever is out there, just come out and say something, please! My grandchildren need closure," says Rosa Diaz, Mikey's mother.
Mike Salas with the CHP says since that day, investigators have worked tirelessly, putting the pieces together in hopes of finding the answer the family has been waiting for.
"We are working countless hours trying to identify that driver and give that family some justice at the end," says Salas.
Mikey leaves behind six children between the ages of 6 and 16.
His mother and sister are now taking care of them.
Both say they plan to keep Mikey's memory alive by remembering his big heart and unforgettable laugh.
"My grandchildren are loved here and we're going to continue to do whatever we can do so my son can rest in peace," says Rosa.
Salas urges anyone with information about the incident to call the CHP.
If you want to help the family look after Mikey's kids, you can contribute to their GoFundMe.