COVID-19 vaccine

Fauci says 'virtually everybody' could start getting COVID-19 vaccines in April

NEW YORK -- Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts by April it will be "open season" for vaccinations in the U.S., as supply boosts allow most people to get shots to protect against COVID-19.

Fauci, who serves as science adviser to President Joe Biden, says the rate of vaccinations will greatly accelerate in the coming months. He credits forthcoming deliveries of the two approved vaccines, the potential approval of a third and moves taken by the Biden administration to increase the nation's capacity to deliver doses.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is cautioning against big Super Bowl watch parties, saying people should "just lay low and cool it."



He says, "by the time we get to April," it will be "open season, namely virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated."


He cautioned it will take "several more months" to logistically deliver injections to adult Americans but predicted herd immunity could be achieved by late summer.
