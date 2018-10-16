BUILDING FIRE

Faulty pizza oven to blame for fire at popular Northeast Fresno restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Faulty pizza oven to blame for fire at popular Northeast Fresno restaurant

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An update to a story Action News first brought you in September.

Investigators have confirmed what caused a popular Northeast Fresno business to catch fire.

Fire officials say a faulty pizza oven is to blame for the devastating fire that shut down Five restaurant.

A devastating reality for the owners of Five restaurant.

The Fresno hot spot known for its fine dining and cocktails went up in flames four weeks ago, just two months shy of its 13th anniversary

"You never think in a million years this is going to happen to you but it did," said Owner Pat LaRocca.

LaRocca has been in the restaurant business 45 years but this is the first fire he's had to deal with.

He admits his life has stopped since the blaze caused more than half a million dollars in total damages and forced Five to close.

"I get home at night and don't know what I'm doing because I've always been working here 70-80's hours a week. And you miss all the people, all the people that come in and loyal customers become your extended family," said LaRocca.

Despite the fire, the restaurant's 50 or so employees continue to receive paychecks according to LaRocca.

Because he elected to sign up for payroll insurance along with his standard coverage.

"I'm very grateful that I did it because I feel good that they're getting compensated. I worry about their families, I worry about their kids. I'm so happy," said LaRocca.

Restoration crews are working around the clock to get the building restaurant ready.

But it's going to take time.

Five will need to be totally gutted and renovated before it can re-open.

"My goal is to open before February but for sure I'm trying everything in my power to open up on Mother's Day but it's going to be awhile we got a lot of work ahead of us," said LaRocca.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firerestaurantinvestigationFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUILDING FIRE
Construction begins on Initiative Foods new building two years after massive fire
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Suspect accused of setting 11 bathroom fires at COS in custody
2 people arrested for burning down UC Oriental Market in Merced
More building fire
Top Stories
New state law could mean freedom this week for accused Fresno County killer
Crash kills 2 in Ukraine during training with 144th Fighter Wing
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Woman found dead at Santa Ana motel; person of interest detained
Fresno County court workers threatening to strike if agreement on contract not met
Most new Fresno County voters say no party preference
Valley's Children's ,City of Merced working on opening specialty care facility
Customer service at your fingertips
Show More
Overturned semi closes westbound SR-198 near Hanford
Two employees evacuated from adult store after white substance is sent in envelope
Man dies after being hit by train hand rail in Northwest Fresno
Corcoran woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend in the chest
Firefighters battle intense flames at house fire in Southeast Fresno
More News