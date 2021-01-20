58-year-old man hit and killed by FAX utility truck

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno man hit by a FAX utility truck Tuesday night has died from his injuries.The accident happened on Shaw between Marty and Brawley Avenues in Northwest Fresno.Police say the 58-year-old man was pushing a wheelchair and was not in a crosswalk.He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.The driver of the FAX truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.The victim's identity has not been released.