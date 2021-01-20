58-year-old man hit and killed by FAX utility truck

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno man hit by a FAX utility truck Tuesday night has died from his injuries.

The accident happened on Shaw between Marty and Brawley Avenues in Northwest Fresno.

Police say the 58-year-old man was pushing a wheelchair and was not in a crosswalk.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the FAX truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim's identity has not been released.
