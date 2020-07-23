Jeep overturns after crash involving FAX bus in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a rollover crash in northwest Fresno on Thursday morning.Officials say a Jeep and a Subaru collided on Palm Avenue near Sierra around 8:45 a.m.The impact from the crash caused the Jeep to overturn and bump into a Fresno FAX bus, police say. No one was injured.The Jeep blocked part of the southbound lane of Palm Avenue, but no traffic was disrupted.No passengers were on board the FAX bus at the time of the crash. The bus sustained minor damages.The cause of the crash is under investigation.