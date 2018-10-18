FBI agent who shot man on dance floor arraigned today

The FBI agent who shot a man in the leg after dropping his gun on a dance floor in Denver is expected in court today.An arraignment hearing is scheduled later this morning for 29-year old Chase Bishop.He's been charged with one count of second-degree assault in connection with the June nightclub shooting last year.He was out dancing while off duty at Mile High Spirits.While performing a backflip, his gun fell from its holster.When Bishop picked it up, the gun fired and injured one man in the leg.