FBI agent who shot man on dance floor arraigned today

FBI agent who accidently shot man on the dance floor arraigned today.

The FBI agent who shot a man in the leg after dropping his gun on a dance floor in Denver is expected in court today.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled later this morning for 29-year old Chase Bishop.

He's been charged with one count of second-degree assault in connection with the June nightclub shooting last year.

He was out dancing while off duty at Mile High Spirits.

While performing a backflip, his gun fell from its holster.

When Bishop picked it up, the gun fired and injured one man in the leg.
