MERCED COUNTY

FBI investigating 2 inmate deaths at a prison in Atwater that happened a day apart

(SHUTTERSTOCK)

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) --
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI is investigating two deaths of inmates at the United States Penitentiary in Atwater.

The first death happened on July 28th at 8:30 p.m. when, according to officials, an inmate identified as Juan Flores, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries but subsequently was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Flores was serving a six-month sentence for a supervised release violation.

The second death occurred on July 29th at 9:15 p.m. when an inmate identified as Raul Ortega, 25, was found unresponsive in his cell, according to officials. Staff called for assistance and transported him to a local hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead.

Ortega was serving an 18-year sentence for carjacking and using, carrying, possessing, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prisoninmatesmerced countyAtwater
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED COUNTY
Merced Indoor Sports Center to close to cultivate weed
Developer releases first renderings of Tioga building remodel in Merced
Jesse Saucedo's parents testify in on-going trial
Family still seeking justice for man who died after being attacked at a comedy show in Merced
Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Satellite Prison Camp in Atwater
More merced county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News