FBI investigating 2 inmate deaths at a prison in Atwater that happened a day apart

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI is investigating two deaths of inmates at the United States Penitentiary in Atwater.The first death happened on July 28th at 8:30 p.m. when, according to officials, an inmate identified as Juan Flores, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries but subsequently was pronounced dead at the hospital.Flores was serving a six-month sentence for a supervised release violation.The second death occurred on July 29th at 9:15 p.m. when an inmate identified as Raul Ortega, 25, was found unresponsive in his cell, according to officials. Staff called for assistance and transported him to a local hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead.Ortega was serving an 18-year sentence for carjacking and using, carrying, possessing, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.The investigation is ongoing.