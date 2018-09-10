FBI offers $10,000 reward for info on suspect who set fire to Watsonville Planned Parenthood

The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who intentionally set a fire at a Watsonville Planned Parenthood building in July.Authorities released Facebook video of the person shown walking up to the building in the early morning hours, but They are still trying to identify the man.The suspect, who was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes, and pours what appears to be lighter fluid on pieces of cardboard near a corner of the building and then lights the fire before running away.Firefighters were able to put out the fire within minutes.