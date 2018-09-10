CALIFORNIA

FBI offers $10,000 reward for info on suspect who set fire to Watsonville Planned Parenthood

EMBED </>More Videos

The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who intentionally set a fire at a Planned Parenthood building.

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who intentionally set a fire at a Watsonville Planned Parenthood building in July.

Authorities released Facebook video of the person shown walking up to the building in the early morning hours, but They are still trying to identify the man.

The suspect, who was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes, and pours what appears to be lighter fluid on pieces of cardboard near a corner of the building and then lights the fire before running away.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire within minutes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arsonplanned parenthoodcaliforniainvestigationFBICalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News