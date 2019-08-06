Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' was exploring violent ideologies

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the garlic festival in Gilroy, Calif. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The FBI is opening a domestic terrorism investigation into the shooting that killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, a law enforcement official said Tuesday.

Nineteen-year-old gunman Santino William Legan fatally shot three people with a Romanian-made AK-47-style rifle before turning the gun on himself on July 28 at the popular festival. Thirteen others were injured.

RELATED: Dramatic 911 calls show panic in moments after Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

Authorities have not yet disclosed a possible motive in the case but said in a news conference Tuesday that the shooter was exploring violent ideologies.

They're looking into who, if anyone, had advance knowledge of the shooting.

The FBI says they have uncovered the shooter's "target list," which included religious institutions, federal buildings, courtrooms and political organizations, in addition to the garlic festival. They're not in the process of notifying groups across the country.

Officials say that the festival shooter fired 39 rounds but had many more in his weapon and on his body. None of the victims were struck by friendly fire.

A separate mass shooting that killed 22 people at a crowded El Paso, Texas, store over the weekend is also being handled as a domestic terrorism case.

The FBI's move in Gilroy came as Keyla Salazar's family was set to hold a funeral mass Tuesday for the 13-year-old in San Jose.

MORE: Everything we know about 3 victims killed in Gilroy shooting

Federal investigators have fewer tools and legal powers at their disposal in domestic terrorism cases than they do if they are up against someone tied to an international organization such as the Islamic State or al-Qaida.

Law enforcement officials conducting international terrorism investigations, for instance, can get a secret surveillance warrant to monitor the communications of a person they think may be an agent of a foreign power or terror group.

Similarly, the U.S. criminal code makes it a crime for anyone to lend material support to designated foreign terror organizations, including the Islamic State and al-Qaida, even if the investigation doesn't involve accusations of violence.

There's no domestic counterpart to that material support statute, meaning federal prosecutors must rely on hate crimes laws, weapons charges and other approaches that may not carry the terrorism label. Mere membership in, or support for, a white supremacist organization is not illegal.

Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingmass shootingshootingfbiu.s. & worldinvestigation
