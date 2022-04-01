Taking Action Together

New pianos given to Fresno City College's Music department to celebrate achievement

New pianos given to FCC's Music department to celebrate achievement

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City College's Department of Music is taking action to tap into their students' musical excellence, and a special delivery to the school helped make this possible.

On Thursday, crews rolled in a new Steinway piano to the school's music department.

The Division of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts announced the Music Department's achievement of the All-Steinway School status.

Along with the Steinway grand, the Piano Store delivered two Boston upright pianos -- all three handmade in the United States.

Music instructor Dr. Brandon Bascom says this opportunity will give students the best experience possible.

"Any of our students can access the finest instruments anywhere around, so some of the pianos we've replaced were over 100 years old - almost predating the school. So to have a brand new Steinway piano that any student that taking a music class can play on is amazing," Bascom said.

Heyner Oviedo is the owner of the Fresno Steinway Piano Gallery.

He said, "98% of professional concert pianists choose to play on this kind. Equipment matters. To be able to access the best pianos in the world, these kids will be able to express themselves and perform at the highest level."

There will be a special concert on Friday, May 20 in the OAB Auditorium to celebrate this milestone for the college.

This free concert will include the unveiling of the All-Steinway School plaque.
