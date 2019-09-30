Fresno County deputies searching for man who's been missing for one month

A few weeks ago a bicyclist noticed a Volvo parked in a remote area near Garnet Dike Campground along the upper Kings River Near Balch Camp.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's crews are searching for a Fresno man who's been missing for a month.Authorities say 65-year-old Hans Lamaack was last seen on August 30th.A few weeks ago a bicyclist noticed a Volvo parked in a remote area near Garnet Dike Campground along the upper Kings River Near Balch Camp. He reported to law enforcement no one was around the vehicle and took down the license plate.The car was later discovered to belong to Lamaack.The sheriff's office is asking the public's help finding him. Officials say it is possible he was in the area near the Kings River as early as Labor Day weekend.Officials say Lamaack is 6'1" and has brown eyes and gray hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.