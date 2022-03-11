For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page.Across the United States, transgender children are in the zeitgeist, especially as states introduce a record number of bills targeting transgender people's access to school sports, health care, and gender-affirming spaces.But in the midst of the political turmoil, six transgender high school, college and graduate students joined together for a day of conversation and camaraderie with ABC News Correspondent Gio Benitez. Benitez spoke with them about the necessity of gender affirming care.