Valley Animal Center will temporarily board pets at end of federal eviction moratorium

The center is kicking off its Surrender Relief Program to offer foster homes and boarding options for those who could face housing issues.
The temporary boarding services will be offered on a case-by-case basis. Any request must be approved by the center's management.
All pets housed by the center must be vaccinated, spayed or neutered, as well as people and dog-friendly.
The Federal Eviction Moratorium was originally scheduled to end January 31, but the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended it through March.
Animal owners facing eviction must reach out to the Valley Animal Center to learn more about their options.
