FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some of the people working on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 continue to enjoy free meals thanks to a local organization.
After working long hours under difficult conditions, the lunches went a long way for employees at St. Agnes hospital in northeast Fresno.
St. Agnes Vice President of Foundation Teri Amerine said, "When I walked in with a cart full of meals, it made their day. It's extremely busy as you know right now with the pandemic."
Workers in the Emergency Room at St. Agnes were treated to Thursday's special - chicken breast with salad.
The meals were prepared by local catering company Love & Garlic and purchased by Feed The Frontlines Fresno.
Summer Frundel of Feed The Frontlines said, "A lot of times they're working so hard, so fast, that they forget to even stop and eat so sometimes these meals are taken home but again, the appreciation is so well received."
Feed The Frontlines has been seeking donations so it can buy meals from local restaurants, which have been hit hard during the pandemic. Sometimes donors request specific eateries.
Frundel said, "Our restaurants that were forced to close, we wanted to make sure that they didn't have to close forever, right."
Feed The Frontlines has purchased food from over 40 restaurants and served the meals at several healthcare sites since March.
On Thursday, it was St. Agnes' turn and the generous gesture won't be forgotten.
Amerine explained, "Just a meal, it doesn't seem like a lot but it goes a long way in showing appreciation for them and for them to just continue to have the strength and commitment to keep going."
If you'd like to donate, you can visit the organization's website.
Fresno group working to support frontline workers during COVID-19 pandemic needs your help
Feed The Frontlines has purchased food from over 40 restaurants and served the meals at several healthcare sites since March.
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News